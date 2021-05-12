Alexa Bliss reacts after RAW Superstar slams WWE for calling her "Goddess"

Alexa Bliss recently tweeted out a response to a shot taken at her by fellow WWE Superstar Mandy Rose.

It all began when Eva Marie referred to herself as a "super role model" in her return vignette. This didn't sit well with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, who has been calling herself the "Role Model" for a while now. She lashed out at WWE in her response.

Mandy Rose sided with Bayley and compared the scenario to the time WWE began calling Alexa Bliss "Goddess" even though Rose was already being dubbed "Golden Goddess". Bliss noticed Rose's tweet and decided to hit back at her. The former RAW Women's Champion stated that she'll spare Rose for the demeaning tweet. Check out the full exchange below:

This is why I hate you idiots https://t.co/RXusWmatme — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021

Do they just think by adding “Super” in front of it is what makes it different??🤔



Just like when they made someone a “Goddess” when a “Golden Goddess” already existed. SMH 🙄🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/b6DxelrDs0 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 11, 2021

I’m gonna spare you for this one... @wwe_mandyrose ...throw your own pity party 🥳 https://t.co/U0TH0BVJV0 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 12, 2021

Alexa Bliss has undergone a bunch of transformations over the years

Alexa Bliss was just one of several hopeful aspirants back when she made her way to WWE NXT in 2013. She had no prior wrestling experience but was determined to make a name for herself as a WWE Superstar. Bliss' first gimmick was a "glitter fairy" persona that she donned for a short period of time on NXT.

Alexa Bliss was moved to WWE SmackDown in 2016 and she never looked back. She went on to become a five-time Women's Champion across both major brands and also won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase in 2018. Bliss' "Goddess" character became a huge hit among the WWE Universe and she only improved further on the mic as well as in the ring.

Alexa Bliss transformed into a deranged entity last year when she joined forces with Bray Wyatt. She has been doing some of the best work of her career since then, even though her association with Wyatt has received a mixed response from the WWE Universe.

Mandy Rose was given the moniker of "Golden Goddess" back when she was on NXT. Rose clearly seemed unhappy with WWE for giving Alexa Bliss the tag of "Goddess" while she was still being called "Golden Goddess". What do you think? Do you side with Mandy Rose on this one?