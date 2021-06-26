Alexa Bliss reacts to recent WWE releases

Today WWE released a number of wrestlers mainly from NXT and 205 Live. This thread of releases is the fourth major one this year.

The following superstars have been let go so far - Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Killian Dain, August Grey, The Bollywood Boyz, Arturo Ruas, Curt Stallion and Marina Shafir.

Alexa Bliss took to Twitter to express her feelings pertaining to today's releases,

"Releases always hurt my heart"

Today's releases have been surprising for fans and wrestlers alike and shifts in personnel are being brought about very rapidly as of late.

Many prominent wrestlers have been let go from WWE this year

Aleister Black was released from WWE on June 2

The first chain of releases came on April 15, exactly a year after talent cuts from 2020.

A few weeks later, WWE made some changes backstage and laid off multiple off-screen and on-screen personnel from NXT. The third string of releases came on June 2 which was the most surprising as it featured some notable WWE superstars like former Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Aleister Black.

Prior to their release, both Strowman and Black were heavily featured on T.V. on the main roster. Black was even repackaged to be brought back to SmackDown as a completely new character that fans had only caught a glimpse of.

The aforementioned releases have reportedly come as a result of budget cuts. Nonetheless, many superstars have since reacted to the cuts and have sent heartfelt messages to recently released wrestlers.

