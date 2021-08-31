Alexa Bliss reveals where she was during RAW

Alexa Bliss has posted a statement in regards to 'missing' last night's edition of WWE RAW, and stated that she was present at the show, despite not appearing on TV.

Alexa Bliss didn't make an appearance on last night's WWE RAW, leaving her fans upset. Bliss had seemingly targeted RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair last week and the WWE Universe was expecting to see these two stars kick off a feud.

Instead, Flair took on Nia Jax in a singles match on RAW and ended up losing, which could mean that Jax and Flair are about to feud over the RAW Women's title in the coming weeks.

Alexa Bliss' absence resulted in many fans taking to Twitter to tweet about possible reasons why she missed RAW. The former Women's Champion has now posted a tweet making it clear that she was there and didn't miss the show as many believed. Check out the tweet below:

Haha I didn’t “miss” RAW . I was very much there 😂 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) August 31, 2021

There's still no news on why Alexa Bliss didn't appear on RAW last night

Alexa Bliss has cleared the air in regards to her whereabouts last night during WWE RAW, but fans still don't know why she wasn't used on TV. After Charlotte's big RAW Women's title win at SummerSlam over Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., she addressed the WWE Universe on RAW last week.

Flair was interrupted by Alexa Bliss, who stated the following:

"Congratulations Charlotte. Lilly and I just wanted to say hi."

Bliss' comments made fans speculate about a possible feud between her and Flair in the coming weeks, but it looks like they will have to wait for the same. Nia Jax defeated Charlotte in an awkward in-ring contest on RAW, which could possibly lead to her getting a title shot very soon.

As for Alexa Bliss, she has been nailing the character of a twisted and sinister being to perfection for a long time now. Her fans would love to see her enter the RAW Women's title picture in the near future.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more news in regards to Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE TV last night.

Nikki A.S.H. wants to form her own faction comprising of Superheroes! Click here for more.

Edited by Rohit Mishra