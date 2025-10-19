Alexa Bliss receives special invitation from former WWE partner

Former WWE star Braun Strowman has been making quite the headlines lately. After his recent social media feud with Paul Heyman, the former Universal Champion has been a major attraction in the entire wrestling industry, with fans engaged with everything he has been revealing in media appearances.The former Intercontinental Champion made another media appearance recently and was asked who he would invite to a dinner party. Strowman immediately named Alexa Bliss as the one he would invite to dinner, stating that the former Women’s Champion was her sister. Further, Strowman hilariously added that the star doesn’t eat a lot, so he would get to eat her leftovers as well.“Alexa Bliss because that’s my sis for one, and I know she’s not going to eat a whole lot of food, so I’ll be able to eat her leftovers”Strowman and Bliss share a lot of history with each other and were a mixed tag team as well at one point in the company. Both stars are seemingly still in touch with each other and share a great friendship.Braun Strowman is off to something new following WWE releaseMonths after his release from WWE, the former Universal Champion is now set to appear as the host on Everything On The Menu. Further, it appears that the star is also attempting to get the role of Jason Voorhees in the franchise's rumored new installment.While appearing on The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long addressed the same and stated:&quot;I like it. I mean, I hope it happens for him. That's a huge opportunity for him. And the other thing too, man, these other guys got to realize that hey, that's good. Because if wrestling ain't working for you, then you got something else, you got a backup. So anytime he can get an opportunity like that, to get a movie deal, you know, right now in his early career, I am happy for him, man. Take it, player.&quot;It would be interesting to see Strowman in a new role, and only time will tell if he has any plans to return to the ring in the future.