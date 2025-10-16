"That's a huge opportunity" - Ex-WWE star's potential Hollywood project prompts comment from Teddy Long (Exclusive)

A former WWE star could be getting a major opportunity in Hollywood, which is certainly a pivotal point in any star's career. According to Teddy Long, this sets a good precedent for names who part ways with the wrestling business.
The star in question is Braun Strowman, recently departed WWE after his contract expired. However, he is set to appear as the host of Everything on the menu, which will be on USA Network. Furthermore, it appears that he is also attempting to get the role of Jason Vorhees in the franchise's rumored new installment.
Speaking about the topic on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated:
"I like it. I mean I hope it happens for him. That's a huge opportunity for him. And the other thing too man, these other guys got to realize that hey that's good. Because if wrestling ain't working for you then you got something else, you got a backup. So anytime he can get an opportunity like that, to get a movie deal you know right now in his early career, I am happy for him man. Take it player." (4:05 onwards)
Bill Apter also commented on the ex-WWE star's future
According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, Braun Strowman could really fit the part of Jason Vorhees if he gets the opportunity.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:
"That's a possibility you know. I stay up, about 1 AM. Every morning, Roku TV, and I watch two different horror stations of the worst Grade B and C movies I have ever seen. And they are so bad that I can't get away from them. Torture and chains and all... But I think he fits the part, he looks like it." (2:58 onwards)
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the ex-WWE star.
