CONFIRMED: Braun Strowman In Talks To Play Jason Voorhees In Friday The 13th Revival

By Aashrit Satija
Published Sep 29, 2025 08:08 GMT
Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion [Image credits: WWE
Braun Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram and Warner Bros. Entertainment's YouTube channel]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman could be a huge part of the heavily rumored revival of the Friday the 13th franchise. The Monster of All Monsters recently expressed his desire to feature in the massive Hollywood project as the main antagonist, Jason Voorhees.

Braun Strowman is a massive name in the professional wrestling world, mainly because of his time spent in World Wrestling Entertainment, where he won several titles, including the Universal Championship. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, it seems like the real-life Adam Scherr is now focusing on non-wrestling projects, as USA Network recently announced his upcoming show, Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman, set to premiere on October 24, 2025.

After this massive announcement, the former WWE star is looking to bag a big project in Hollywood. During a recent interview on Collider for his new movie Deathgasm 2: Goremageddon’s world premiere at Fantastic Fest, Braun Strowman revealed that he wanted to play Jason Voorhees in the popular franchise Friday the 13th.

Although his role as the main antagonist in the rumored revival of Friday the 13th hasn't been announced, the former Wyatt Family member himself confirmed that his agency was in talks with some people who could make his dream a reality.

"Oh, Friday the 13th. Jason...[I would] gladly shave this beard off to play that character... There may be some talks about it with people that I know and my agency. If we could ever get everybody to get back on the same page and allow the things to work, I might be the next Voorhees," he said. [H/T Collider]
Check out the interview below:

Former WWE star Braun Strowman confirmed he wanted to become an actor

During the same interview on Collider, Braun Strowman revealed that he was "semi-retired" from wrestling as he wanted to pursue a career in Hollywood.

The former WWE star added that he admired the up-and-coming stars in wrestling who have chosen this as their career option and are willing to put their bodies on the line.

"Even like in our business too, like the wrestling side of things – I say ‘our business,’ I’m semi-retired from wrestling now too because I want to be an actor – but I always have so much admiration for these young and up-and-coming talents that are looking for a shoe in, a place to get in by putting their bodies (on the line), going the extra mile, being the first one to raise their hand, not even knowing what I’m going to do to their poor soul and just going ‘I’ll volunteer for it,'" he revealed.

It remains to be seen what Strowman has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

