USA Network makes major Braun Strowman announcement

USA Network made a major announcement about former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman today on social media. The veteran was let go by the promotion for a second time on May 2, 2025.Strowman will be featured in the upcoming show, Everything On The Menu, on the USA Network. The show will feature Strowman trying everything different restaurants have to offer while he was on tour as a WWE Superstar. The network announced today on social media that the show would be premiering on October 24, following SmackDown.&quot;Braun Strowman is facing his biggest opponent yet, and he's ready for the challenge. 👏 #EverythingOnTheMenu with #BraunStrowman premieres October 24 after #SmackDown on @USANetwork.&quot; Strowman teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in his final match in the company on the April 18, 2025, episode of SmackDown.Vince Russo suggests two WWE stars could wind up being released like Braun StrowmanWrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that Aleister Black and Rusev could both end up getting released, similar to Braun Strowman, down the line.Aleister Black and Rusev returned to the company earlier this year after they both had disappointing stints in All Elite Wrestling. Rusev performed as Miro in AEW and captured the TNT Championship during his time in the promotion. Black won the Trios Championships in AEW but never won a singles title.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran suggested that Black and Rusev might not be with the company for too long and may find themselves in a similar situation to Strowman.&quot;I can't tolerate making the same mistakes over and over again and wondering what we did wrong. Remember, Braun Strowman was let go and brought back. And when they [WWE] brought him back, it was the same thing. Where is Strowman now? You mean to tell me that they're not going to go down that same road with Aleister Black and Rusev six months from now?&quot;Only time will tell if The Monster of All Monsters gets the opportunity to return to WWE again in the future.