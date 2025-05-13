Ex-WWE writer expects 2 recently returned stars to be released like Braun Strowman (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman suffered the unfortunate fate of a second WWE release just a little over two years after his return. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo thinks that two recently returned stars could follow suit.

Ad

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed how underwhelming the returns of Rusev and Aleister Black have been so far. Both men returned right after WrestleMania 41, with Rusev targeting Otis, and Aleister Black going after The Miz and Carmelo Hayes.

Vince Russo said that while he wasn't opposed to WWE making mistakes, he can't tolerate the same ones being repeated. He drew an analogy to Braun Strowman and believes that Rusev and Aleister Black could suffer the same unfortunate fate of a future release.

Ad

Trending

"I can't tolerate making the same mistakes over and over again and wondering what we did wrong. Remember, Braun Strowman was let go and brought back. And when they [WWE] brought him back, it was the same thing. Where is Strowman now? You mean to tell me that they're not going to go down that same road with Aleister Black and Rusev six months from now?" (2:53-3:17)

Ad

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

Braun Strowman broke his silence following the announcement of his involvement in the NBC-WWE collaboration

In a shocking move, it was announced after Braun Strowman's WWE release that he would be starring in a series called Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. This will feature The Monster of all Monsters traveling across the USA while on the road with WWE, and it will see him trying every option on the menu in every restaurant he eats in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Breaking his silence about the sudden announcement, Strowman posted a tweet saying:

Well would you look at that!!!! Unbelievable time announcing my new series Everything On The Menu at the @NBCUniversal #Upfront event. It will be airing on @USANetwork fall of 2025!!!! Oh and let me tell you @TiffanyHaddish is an absolute Gem!!!!" wrote Strowman.

It's an unfortunate situation for the former Universal Champion, who revealed that he is partially paralyzed on one leg. Still, he did the most he could and helped elevate talent like Bronson Reed and Jacob Fatu.

Ad

Perhaps this is a sign that he is still on good terms with WWE, and we wish him the best in whatever lies ahead for him, whether it's wrestling or something else entirely.

If you use any quotes from the article, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of Writing with Russo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More