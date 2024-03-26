Alexa Bliss responds to claim that she got into a shoot fight with Damage CTRL member

Alexa Bliss recently reacted to a video that's currently going viral on X/Twitter, claiming that she got into a shoot fight with a female WWE star, who is currently a part of Damage CTRL.

Bliss has been out of action for about a year now due to her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in late 2023. She's still active on her Instagram and Twitter handles, though. She has once again posted on Twitter about her tussle with IYO SKY.

Alexa Bliss recently noticed a video from an episode of RAW, in which she can be seen coming to blows with current WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY. The tweet claimed that Bliss and SKY seemingly got into a shoot fight mid-match. Bliss has now responded to the claim that they were not coming to blows.

"These comments crack me up hahaha not at all what was happening 😂."

Alexa Bliss on wanting to win the women's title again

It's been quite some time since Little Miss Bliss held a major singles title in WWE. She lost her RAW Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2018 and hasn't won a major singles title belt since then.

Two years ago, Bliss had a chat with News18. She opened up about wanting to win another singles title.

“First and foremost, Asuka and I are going to work on becoming the women’s tag team champions. It has been almost four years since I held an individual title and I think it has been four years too long. It is really important to face the challenges that are in front of you. In work and in life, there are things that do not always go according to plan and you have to face them head-on and know that things are always going to get better,” said Bliss.

Bliss' fans can't wait to see her in action again. It remains to be seen how long it would be before she makes her massive return.

