Ex-Champion tweets about his real-life friendship with Alexa Bliss; Bliss reacts

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently reacted to a rather interesting tweet from former colleague Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley.

Taking to Twitter, Bliss and Muhtadi once again showcased their friendship in a recent exchange.

Muhtadi tweeted out a list of real-life wrestling friendships that were never highlighted on television. The former Hype Bro tagged Bliss in his post and pointed out how the pair got the top spot on the list.

In reaction to the former Mojo Rawley, Alexa Bliss had this to say:

It's no secret that Alexa Bliss and Dean Muhtadi are good friends in real life. The duo has been spotted in backstage clips together and in the past, the former Rawley has been seen jokingly creeping up on the former champion.

Rawley, a former WWE 24/7 Champion, was released from WWE this past April, as he hadn't been used on TV in nearly a year. His last match aired on the June 15, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss is currently on hiatus in WWE

Alexa Bliss is currently on a break from WWE programming. The former RAW Women's Champion was last seen at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view when she wrestled Charlotte Flair.

Bliss was unable to beat The Queen, and the company subsequently wrote her off TV. Since then, fans on social media have called for a change in character for The Goddess upon her return.

For the past few months, Alexa Bliss has adapted a supernatural gimmick on WWE programming; her partnership with The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) was responsible for this drastic change. Even after Wyatt left the company, Bliss' character remained the same.

But the WWE Universe has made it clear that they want to see Bliss go back to her old self and return to "normal" on WWE TV. With this in mind, the destruction of her doll Lilly could indicate that WWE is planning to bring back The Goddess for the next chapter of Bliss' career. For now, fans will have to wait and see what happens next from here on out.

