Photo: Alexa Bliss reacts to Lilly's destruction at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss has finally made her first post following the destruction of her doll Lilly at the hands of Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules 2021.

At the event, Charlotte Flair defended her RAW Women's title against Alexa Bliss. The latter was determined to win the title after three long years. Unfortunately, Alexa Bliss lost the match.

Flair hit a Natural Selection on Bliss to win the bout. She didn't stop at that and went on to destroy Bliss' doll, Lilly. Bliss could be seen mourning over Lilly's loss as the crowd chanted, "Thank you Lilly."

Alexa Bliss' Instagram post following the events of Extreme Rules indicates that she is devastated over Lilly's destruction.

Alexa Bliss introduced Lilly to the WWE Universe after leaving The Fiend

Alexa Bliss betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, and her interference led to his loss against Randy Orton at the event. Soon after, Bliss revealed that she was done with The Fiend and introduced Lilly to the WWE Universe.

Lilly added an intriguing layer to Alexa Bliss' sinister act, even though many fans weren't thrilled with the same. She did pretty well on the WWE Shop, though, and sold out pretty quickly. Bliss herself acknowledged Lilly's merch sales in a tweet back in August in response to an unhappy fan.

"Yep! I Sure do! & Lilly is available on @WWEShop !! Well… when she’s back in stock. Keeps selling out… darn," wrote Bliss.

Charlotte Flair has finally put an end to Lilly's existence. It won't be surprising to see their feud continue in the coming weeks, as Bliss will not let her get away with destroying Lilly.

What do you think of Charlotte Flair's actions at the Extreme Rules 2021 pay-per-view? Do you see Alexa Bliss taking the RAW Women's title off her shortly as revenge for what she did to Lilly?

