Alexa Bliss reveals who was behind recent controversial alliance

Alexa Bliss recently shared who came up with the idea for a controversial alliance in WWE. Bliss is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Little Miss Bliss was a guest on the In The Kliq podcast and revealed that she pitched the idea to team up with Charlotte Flair. The decision was seemingly made to help turn Flair babyface, but her crowd reactions have not changed much since the pairing. Bliss noted that she has enjoyed working with Flair so far and that the tag team was her suggestion.

"It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly. We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there. They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte? We have this long past, that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together," she said.

Ad

Trending

She also referred to her tag team with Flair as "allies of convenience" and admitted that they were an odd couple.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

“So it’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple, and allies of convenience. It’s been a lot of fun, and I think that’s why it naturally resonates with audiences, that we’re having fun and it allows the audience to have fun with us," she added. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Ad

You can check out the full interview with Bliss in the video below:

Ad

Flair missed the entirety of 2024 due to injury but returned to win the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. However, the veteran failed to capture the WWE Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

WWE RAW star reveals she wants to work with Alexa Bliss

IYO SKY recently shared that she wanted to have a match against Alexa Bliss on WWE television.

Ad

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the former Women's World Champion revealed that she wanted to battle Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch in singles matches while she was in the company.

"Alexa. Yeah, Alexa Bliss, maybe. I've never had a singles match [with her]. I only had a tag match. Becky Lynch. Yeah, I don't think (we had a singles match). Yeah, I want to have a match with her also," SKY said.

Ad

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Charlotte Flair on working with Alexa Bliss I’m having so much fun. She’s great. She brings out definitely a different side of my character for TV, so it’s great (via Nightcap)

Only time will tell how much longer Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences