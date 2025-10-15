Former World Champion wants to work with Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch

A former Women's World Champion wants to work with Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch in the future. Bliss and Lynch are two of the biggest WWE stars of their generation.

The women's revolution began in 2015, when The Four Horsewomen of NXT were called up to the main roster. It took some time for Lynch to find her stride before turning into The Man and one of the greatest of all time.

On the other hand, Bliss made it out of NXT in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks. She returned from a two-year hiatus earlier this year and is now one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Charlotte Flair.

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, IYO SKY was asked if she has any dream matches left in WWE. The Genius of the Sky named Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch as a couple of stars she hasn't worked with in a one-on-one setup.

"Alexa. Yeah, Alexa Bliss, maybe. I've never had a singles match (with her). I only had a tag match. Becky Lynch. Yeah, I don't think (we had a singles match). Yeah, I want to have a match with her also," SKY said.

According to Cagematch, IYO SKY and Alexa Bliss have only faced each other once, on the October 3, 2022, episode of RAW. SKY won the match that lasted for around nine minutes.

Becky Lynch has also faced her just once, on March 27, 2023, on RAW. It was part of Damage CTRL's feud with Lynch, who got help in the form of Trish Stratus and Lita.

Becky Lynch to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week on RAW

After losing to Maxxine Dupri two weeks ago on RAW, Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women's Intercontinental Title this coming Monday. Dupri made the announcement this past week on RAW, and she was hyped that she has a chance to win the championship in her hometown of Sacramento, California.

Lynch wasn't happy with her countout defeat to Dupri two weeks ago, but she's likely even more upset after what happened at the end of RAW. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman turned on her husband, Seth Rollins, seemingly kicking him out of The Vision.

