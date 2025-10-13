Maxxine Dupri drops huge WWE announcement on RAW

By JP David
Modified Oct 13, 2025 14:24 GMT
On Monday's episode of RAW in Perth, Australia, Maxxine Dupri made a surprise appearance. The Alpha Academy muse dropped a huge announcement for next week's RAW.

After losing at Wrestlepalooza, Becky Lynch targeted Dupri backstage. It led to their non-title match last week on RAW. The Man got too cocky and lost track of the referee's count. He was already celebrating outside when she got counted out and lost to Dupri.

During her appearance on this week's episode of RAW, Dupri announced that she'll be facing Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week. If Dupri manages to win, it could be the biggest upset in the history of WWE.

Maxxine Dupri was also hyped by the fact that the match is going to happen in her hometown of Sacramento, California. Dupri has a chance to celebrate the biggest win of her career in front of friends and family.

Maxxine Dupri open to Total Divas reboot

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast back in January, Maxxine Dupri was asked if she wants to star in a Total Divas reboot. Dupri immediately said yes, and she even had a cast in mind.

“Of course. That’s why I got into this. That’s what made me fall in love with WWE, it was Total Divas. ... Cathy Kelley, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton. You have to have to OGs, Nia Jax, Sonya Deville. It would be so good. It would be crazy,” Dupri said. [H/T Fightful]

Maxxine is a throwback star from the days of Total Divas, which has been one of her inspirations to get into pro wrestling. Despite the connotations attached to being a Diva, the Alpha Muse has improved her work over the past two years.

Despite her limited time inside the ring, she's seemingly getting better every time she steps inside the squared circle.

