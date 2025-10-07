Maxxine Dupri mocks Becky Lynch following upset WWE RAW win

Maxxine Dupri posted a social media update mocking Becky Lynch. She defeated the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.The Man had been undefeated in singles competition since WWE Money in the Bank, where she defeated Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, in one of the most shocking moments of the entire year, Lynch lost to Dupri by count-out.Earlier today, Maxxine Dupri took to her Instagram account to mock Becky Lynch. She posted multiple pictures from their match with a cheeky caption, taking a dig at the 38-year-old, who repeatedly keeps asserting that Sports Illustrated calls her the best female wrestler of all time.&quot;@sportsillustrated has been real quiet since my W last night 🤭,&quot; Dupri wrote. You can check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLegendary wrestling journalist makes a bold claim about Maxxine Dupri following her WWE RAW winDuring a recent episode of Legion of RAW, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter praised Maxxine Dupri for her performance on the red brand.The NWA Hall of Famer opined that the 28-year-old had improved her in-ring work drastically. He pointed out that the fans appreciated the match. Apter further claimed that Dupri could get to the level of someone like Charlotte Flair in the future.&quot;She flubbed a few spots. But I forgive her for that. I think she looked fabulous. I think her ring work has improved incredibly. You could hear the fans, when the commercials were done, yelling out, 'This is awesome, this is awesome.' They put on one hell of a match. I predict she could, a long way down the road, she looks like her at times, to become on the level of a Charlotte Flair. I really think she can get there,&quot; Apter said.Maxxine Dupri has been training with fellow RAW star Natalya in The Dungeon for some time now, working on her in-ring work. It will be intriguing to see what's next for the Alpha Academy member following her win over Becky Lynch.