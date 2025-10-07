Becky Lynch suffers most embarrassing loss of her career on WWE RAW; referee involved in possibly botched finish

Becky Lynch just suffered the most embarrassing loss of her career. However, the finish to the match looked botched.Ever since Becky Lynch returned to WWE earlier this year, she has undergone a massive change in her character. This worked out for her as she went on to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Since then, she has been a dominant champion. However, she was not expecting what happened tonight.Tonight, on RAW, The Man was set to face Maxxine Dupri in a singles match. This match was put together after the Women's Intercontinental Champion attacked Dupri backstage last week. While Lynch was expecting a walk-in-the-park kind of match, Dupri brought the fight to the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She even came so close to pinning The Man. This frustrated Lynch, who sent Maxxine out of the ring. Becky was busy showing off to the fans while Maxxine got back in the ring. The referee counted Becky out, meaning that Maxxine won the match. This was an embarrassing loss for Lynch, considering how inexperienced Maxxine is in the ring. The referee also botched the count, counting too fast.Nikki Bella loved to see Becky Lynch lose at WrestlepaloozaAt Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee came out of retirement to team with her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Despite being away from the ring for so long, Lee hadn't missed a step and managed to submit The Man.Following the match, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to social media to take a dig at the Women's Intercontinental Champion for this loss.&quot;The Man has officially lost her b**ls. Loved watching her get destroyed. lol that was fun! Congrats to AJ!! And her husband too,&quot; wrote Nikki.It will be interesting to see if Maxxine Dupri will get a title match after tonight's win.