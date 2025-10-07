  • home icon
  • Becky Lynch suffers most embarrassing loss of her career on WWE RAW; referee involved in possibly botched finish

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 07, 2025 01:04 GMT
Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion (Image credit: WWE's X account)

Becky Lynch just suffered the most embarrassing loss of her career. However, the finish to the match looked botched.

Ever since Becky Lynch returned to WWE earlier this year, she has undergone a massive change in her character. This worked out for her as she went on to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Since then, she has been a dominant champion. However, she was not expecting what happened tonight.

Tonight, on RAW, The Man was set to face Maxxine Dupri in a singles match. This match was put together after the Women's Intercontinental Champion attacked Dupri backstage last week. While Lynch was expecting a walk-in-the-park kind of match, Dupri brought the fight to the Women's Intercontinental Champion. She even came so close to pinning The Man. This frustrated Lynch, who sent Maxxine out of the ring. Becky was busy showing off to the fans while Maxxine got back in the ring. The referee counted Becky out, meaning that Maxxine won the match. This was an embarrassing loss for Lynch, considering how inexperienced Maxxine is in the ring. The referee also botched the count, counting too fast.

Nikki Bella loved to see Becky Lynch lose at Wrestlepalooza

At Wrestlepalooza, AJ Lee came out of retirement to team with her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Despite being away from the ring for so long, Lee hadn't missed a step and managed to submit The Man.

Following the match, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella took to social media to take a dig at the Women's Intercontinental Champion for this loss.

"The Man has officially lost her b**ls. Loved watching her get destroyed. lol that was fun! Congrats to AJ!! And her husband too," wrote Nikki.

It will be interesting to see if Maxxine Dupri will get a title match after tonight's win.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

