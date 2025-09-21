"Officially lost her balls" - Top WWE star loved seeing Becky Lynch get "destroyed" at WWE Wrestlepalooza; has a message for CM Punk and AJ Lee

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were on the losing end at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Their loss saw Nikki Bella take digs at The Man, whom she loved seeing getting &quot;destroyed.&quot;Lynch helped Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Punk. She then berated The Straight Edge Superstar on multiple occasions before Lee eventually returned to the WWE after a decade to help her husband in his feud with The Vision.At Wrestlepalooza, Lynch and Rollins lost to the team of Lee and Punk in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Nikki, who recently failed to beat Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, took digs at her after the loss.&quot;The Man has officially lost her balls. Loved watching her get destroyed. lol that was fun! Congrats to AJ!! And her husband too,&quot; wrote Nikki.Check out Nikki's post on X:Nikki Bella explained why she returned to WWENikki Bella returned to WWE during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match after a three-year absence. She previously departed the Stamford-based company with her sister, Brie Bella.Speaking on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, the former Divas Champion opened up about her return by stating that she's now part of a different era. The Hall of Famer is determined to prove that she can hang in the ring with the current era of superstars. Nikki said:&quot;It's been so fun too. I'm in a different era coming back this time around. I told myself, 'Give yourself a lot of grace.' I've had an era where I proved myself and improved everyone. I was more on that mission of proving what I could do. And now here I wanna prove myself how I can hang and be in this bada** division that's just insane.&quot;Nikki's recent in-ring outing was against Asuka, to whom she lost on Monday Night RAW. She has been briefly involved in The Empress of Tomorrow and Kairi Sane's storyline with IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.