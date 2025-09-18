Nikki Bella explains why she returned to WWE

Nikki Bella returned to WWE action in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match after a three-year absence from the ring. Speaking to former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, the two-time Divas Champion made it clear why she wanted to lace up her boots again.

Bella was one of the top stars in WWE's women's division for a decade before stepping away from in-ring competition in 2018. She made a one-off comeback in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match before mutually departing WWE in 2023 alongside her sister Brie.

On What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon, Bella said she wants to prove she is capable of competing with today's generation of wrestlers.

"It's been so fun too. I'm in a different era coming back this time around. I told myself, 'Give yourself a lot of grace.' I've had an era where I proved myself and improved everyone. I was more on that mission of proving what I could do. And now here I wanna prove myself how I can hang and be in this bada** division that's just insane."

After her 2025 Women's Royal Rumble appearance, Nikki Bella returned to set up a match against Liv Morgan ahead of WWE Evolution on July 13. However, Morgan suffered a shoulder injury shortly before the event, meaning Bella competed in a Battle Royal at Evolution instead.

Nikki Bella is enjoying her WWE return

On August 31, Nikki Bella unsuccessfully challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. She also lost against Asuka on the September 8 episode of RAW.

Almost seven years on from her last full-time WWE run, Bella is confident she can keep up with the company's current talents.

"I know where my foundation's at, and it's cool because I'm in a place where I have a lot to build and get to, and it's fun to push my limits, but I have so much grit that I'm like, 'I'm gonna do it, and I'm gonna get there,' and it's a fun challenge."

The 41-year-old also revealed what Seth Rollins told her backstage during a 30-minute conversation at Evolution.

