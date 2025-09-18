Nikki Bella reveals Seth Rollins lied to her during 30-minute WWE backstage talk

Nikki Bella spoke to Seth Rollins for 30 minutes backstage at WWE Evolution on July 13. In a recent interview, the former Total Diva revealed that the RAW star tricked her into believing his knee injury was legitimate.

Ad

Rollins lost to LA Knight on the July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event after seemingly hurting his knee. The moment led to speculation that The Visionary could miss several months of in-ring action. However, he surprisingly returned at SummerSlam on August 2.

Bella was the latest guest on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. The two-time Divas Champion recalled how she thought SummerSlam had ended before Rollins appeared on the stage.

Ad

Trending

"When his music hit, I was like, 'Oh, is he just gonna come and cut a promo?'" Bella said. "Because I'm like, 'What? I'm shocked he's here. Didn't he have surgery?' Because I had a 30-minute conversation with him at Evolution about how bad his knee is."

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Both Seth Rollins and his wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, played along with the storyline by telling everyone he was injured in real life.

Nikki Bella's reaction to Seth Rollins' WWE return

At SummerSlam, Nikki Bella watched from a suite as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Hall of Famer felt bad for Punk because he had only just defeated Gunther to capture his first WWE title since 2011. At the same time, she enjoyed the unpredictability of Rollins' cash-in and thought the moment perfectly summed up WWE's exciting brand of entertainment.

Ad

"When those crutches dropped, I was like, 'Is he out of his mind?'" Bella continued. "And when he went down, I was like, 'Nooo!' And I think because I have not felt that shocked before, that I loved it. This is why no one can touch the WWE, because of that right there. We are so shocked by it."

Ad

In the same interview, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon explained why she will not return to the ring like Nikki Bella.

Please credit What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More