Nikki Bella reveals Seth Rollins lied to her during 30-minute WWE backstage talk

Nikki Bella spoke to Seth Rollins for 30 minutes backstage at WWE Evolution on July 13. In a recent interview, the former Total Diva revealed that the RAW star tricked her into believing his knee injury was legitimate.
Rollins lost to LA Knight on the July 12 episode of Saturday Night's Main Event after seemingly hurting his knee. The moment led to speculation that The Visionary could miss several months of in-ring action. However, he surprisingly returned at SummerSlam on August 2.
Bella was the latest guest on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. The two-time Divas Champion recalled how she thought SummerSlam had ended before Rollins appeared on the stage.
"When his music hit, I was like, 'Oh, is he just gonna come and cut a promo?'" Bella said. "Because I'm like, 'What? I'm shocked he's here. Didn't he have surgery?' Because I had a 30-minute conversation with him at Evolution about how bad his knee is."
Both Seth Rollins and his wife, fellow WWE star Becky Lynch, played along with the storyline by telling everyone he was injured in real life.
Nikki Bella's reaction to Seth Rollins' WWE return
At SummerSlam, Nikki Bella watched from a suite as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
The Hall of Famer felt bad for Punk because he had only just defeated Gunther to capture his first WWE title since 2011. At the same time, she enjoyed the unpredictability of Rollins' cash-in and thought the moment perfectly summed up WWE's exciting brand of entertainment.
"When those crutches dropped, I was like, 'Is he out of his mind?'" Bella continued. "And when he went down, I was like, 'Nooo!' And I think because I have not felt that shocked before, that I loved it. This is why no one can touch the WWE, because of that right there. We are so shocked by it."
In the same interview, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon explained why she will not return to the ring like Nikki Bella.
