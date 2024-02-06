Maxxine Dupri open to major change in WWE's women's division

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri has revealed that she would not be opposed to a major change being made in WWE's women's division.

Maxxine Dupri debuted on the main roster as Max Dupri's sister in the Maximum Male Models faction in 2022. Max eventually left the group and returned to his LA Knight character. The Megastar is now one of the most popular WWE Superstars on SmackDown, and the Maximum Male Models faction is no more. Maxxine is now a part of Alpha Academy on RAW and has become a fan-favorite on the red brand.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez at a media event ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, Maxxine Dupri was asked about the company adding another title to the women's division.

Durpi noted that she always loves the chance to wear gold and would not be opposed to the promotion, adding another title for the women's division to fight for.

"I love an opportunity to wear gold, so I think if that’s what that means, then yes," Dupri said. [H/T: Fightful]

Maxxine Dupri praises absent WWE Superstar

Maxxine Dupri recently praised Carmella and noted that she admired the former champion while watching Total Divas.

During a Q&A with Cageside Seats in August 2023, the Alpha Academy member praised The Princess of Staten Island. Carmella is currently out of action as she recently welcomed a child to her family with her husband, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it." [H/T Cageside Seats]

Dupri competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match last weekend but was eliminated by Bayley. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the RAW star moving forward.

