Carmella shares intimate details of her difficult childbirth

Six weeks after giving birth to her son Dimitri, WWE superstar Carmella shared some details of her painful and difficult childbirth.

In a lengthy post on her official Instagram account, Carmella told the incredible story of her journey to becoming a mother. She first acknowledged all the women who had given birth and explained that not all childbirths are the same.

The 36-year-old star began by sharing that she wanted to have a natural childbirth and did not want to take any medication to ease the pain. However, more than 24 hours of painful labor and contractions gave her no choice but to take an epidural and pitocin.

"Going into labor I wanted a natural birth and REALLY didn't want an epidural OR pitocin. I ended up with both. Sometimes things just don’t go as planned and that’s ok too. Every woman is different and every labor/delivery is different so we can’t compare any two births," the former SmackDown Women's Champion wrote.

After more than 36 hours in labor, the former Laker Girl decided to undergo a C-section to ensure the safety of her son. That's when the doctor told her that she was fully dilated, so she began pushing hard until Dimitri was born around 2:32 p.m. on November 8.

Carmella's baby boy was unresponsive for a couple of minutes after birth

In the same post on Instagram, Carmella went through a lot of emotions, but nothing more terrifying than when his son was blue and unresponsive. The hospital's NICU team was able to help Dimitri breathe after he swallowed amniotic fluid.

"Before I could even finish saying his name, they yanked him from my chest. He was blue and not responding. Thank God the NICU team was in the room as they were able to get to him quickly. Those were the longest three minutes of my life," she wrote.

Carmella is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves, and Dimitri is their first child together.

Do you think the Princess Of Staten Island will be returning to the ring in 2024? Share your answers in the comments section below.