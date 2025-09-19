  • home icon
WWE's All-Time 25 Greatest Women's Wrestlers Ranked: Rhea Ripley #4, Charlotte Flair #2

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:56 GMT
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley
Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley (via WWE's YouTube)

Bleacher Report has put out a list ranking the 25 greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. Current RAW Superstar Becky Lynch tops the list.

It's been about 10 years since the Women's Revolution kicked off in World Wrestling Entertainment. Over the past 10 years, female stars have achieved things once deemed impossible, including headlining a WrestleMania.

Bleacher Report, a long-time reputable sports website, has shared a list ranking the Top 25 WWE Women's Wrestlers of All Time. Becky Lynch, who won the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event, tops the list. Check out the full list below:

#1. Becky Lynch

#2. Charlotte Flair

#3. Trish Stratus

#4. Rhea Ripley

#5. Sasha Banks

#6. Bayley

#7. Bianca Belair

#8. Chyna

#9. Asuka

#10. Lita

#11. Ronda Rousey

#12. Paige

#13. IYO SKY

#14. The Bella Twins

#15. Beth Phoenix

#16. Natalya

#17. Mickie James

#18. AJ Lee

#19. Alexa Bliss

#20. Liv Morgan

#21. Alundra Blayze

#22. Shayna Baszler

#23. Bull Nakano

#24. Jacqueline

#25. Michelle McCool

Becky Lynch's ranking has left the WWE Universe divided

As is the case with such lists, this one left fans divided over the rankings. Many fans believe Becky Lynch deserves to top the list of the greatest female stars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. On the other hand, her detractors/critics believe there are many other female stars who deserve the top spot.

Lynch is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of professional wrestling. She has done more than enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins are currently feuding with AJ Lee and CM Punk on the RAW brand, and the rivalry will culminate at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event. Lee, who recently made her return after 10 long years, has been placed at the #18 spot on the list.

Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Edited by Abhilash Mendhe
