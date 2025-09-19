WWE's All-Time 25 Greatest Women's Wrestlers Ranked: Rhea Ripley #4, Charlotte Flair #2

Bleacher Report has put out a list ranking the 25 greatest female wrestlers in WWE history. Current RAW Superstar Becky Lynch tops the list.It's been about 10 years since the Women's Revolution kicked off in World Wrestling Entertainment. Over the past 10 years, female stars have achieved things once deemed impossible, including headlining a WrestleMania.Bleacher Report, a long-time reputable sports website, has shared a list ranking the Top 25 WWE Women's Wrestlers of All Time. Becky Lynch, who won the first-ever Women's WrestleMania main event, tops the list. Check out the full list below:#1. Becky Lynch#2. Charlotte Flair#3. Trish Stratus#4. Rhea Ripley#5. Sasha Banks#6. Bayley#7. Bianca Belair#8. Chyna#9. Asuka#10. Lita#11. Ronda Rousey#12. Paige#13. IYO SKY#14. The Bella Twins#15. Beth Phoenix#16. Natalya#17. Mickie James#18. AJ Lee#19. Alexa Bliss#20. Liv Morgan#21. Alundra Blayze#22. Shayna Baszler#23. Bull Nakano#24. Jacqueline#25. Michelle McCoolWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBleacher Report ranks the 25 Greatest Women’s Wrestlers in WWE history: #1. Becky Lynch #2. Charlotte Flair #3. Trish Stratus #4. Rhea Ripley #5. Sasha Banks #6. Bayley #7. Bianca Belair #8. Chyna #9. Asuka #10. Lita #11. Ronda Rousey #12. Paige #13. IYO SKY #14. The Bella TwinsBecky Lynch's ranking has left the WWE Universe dividedAs is the case with such lists, this one left fans divided over the rankings. Many fans believe Becky Lynch deserves to top the list of the greatest female stars in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment. On the other hand, her detractors/critics believe there are many other female stars who deserve the top spot.Lynch is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of professional wrestling. She has done more than enough to warrant a Hall of Fame induction in the distant future. Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins are currently feuding with AJ Lee and CM Punk on the RAW brand, and the rivalry will culminate at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event. Lee, who recently made her return after 10 long years, has been placed at the #18 spot on the list.