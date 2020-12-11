Alexa Bliss reveals which 2 former WWE Superstars inspire her

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss recently sat down with WWE NOW India's Gaelyn Mendonca, and answered a bunch of fan questions. Bliss was asked by a fan to name a retired Superstar that she looks up to the most for inspiration.

Alexa Bliss named two WWE Hall of Famers in her response to the fan:

"I used to watch Trish growing up, so I loved watching Trish, and Lita."

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female Superstars in recent memory

Alexa Bliss looks up to Trish Stratus and Lita, two of the greatest female Superstars in WWE history. Given their influence on how the Women's division has developed over the past few years, this should come as no surprise.

Stratus and Lita engaged in one of the most popular and heated rivalries of the 2000s and paved the way for superstars like Alexa Bliss to shine in WWE.

Bliss herself has managed to carve an inspirational career in WWE over the past few years. She is a 5-time Women's Champion, as well as a 2-time Women's Tag Team Champion. Additionally, Alexa Bliss is a former Money In The Bank winner.

Advertisement

She cashed in the contract on the same night that she won it, to become RAW Women's Champion. Bliss is currently doing some of the best work of her career alongside The Fiend on WWE RAW, and is playing the role of a crazed and possessed woman to perfection. She still has a long way to go and is bound to end her career as one of the most successful female Superstars in WWE history.

Alexa Bliss and The Fiend recently entered into a feud with multiple-time WWE champion Randy Orton. Orton and The Fiend are set to collide at WWE's last pay-per-view event of the year, TLC.