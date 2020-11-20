Alexa Bliss reveals huge details behind Ryan Cabrera's proposal

Alexa Bliss recently appeared on an Instagram Live session with Maria Menounos. She talked about various topics and revealed some details regarding her engagement to singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera.

One year ago we said hello, tonight I said YES 🖤 @ryancabrera pic.twitter.com/PLhVha2goK — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 15, 2020

Bliss also divulged how exactly Cabrera proposed to her and the details behind the moments leading up to that fairytale proposal.

The night started with Waffle House and Crazy Rich Asians, and continued to a night trip to Epcot followed by a surprise stay at Disney's "Art Of Animation '' resort. The next day was spent at Disney's exclusive venue Club 33 (her first time there), followed by a trip to the Mexico pavilion at Epcot! After leaving the pavilion, Alexa walked outside to see an empty park, tons of flowers, music, dancing, and an original song written by Ryan. According to her, at this point, "he just starts shaking and trembling!" And he said, "I've waited 38 years to do this," and that's when she lost it! Then he proposed, and of course she said yes! What a DAY! (h/t: PWInsider).

Additionally, Bliss revealed that Cabrera said he would marry her one day during the second time they hung out together. After saying this, Cabrera also claimed that he was usually right about these statements. When he proposed to Alexa, he brought this moment full circle.

"We're that cheesy couple who sits on the toilet and writes love notes to each other.", said Bliss.

Alexa Bliss discussed her future with Ryan Cabrera

In a second interview, Alexa Bliss appeared on the Better Together with Maria podcast. She revealed that her holiday plans with Ryan Cabrera include going to Dallas with his family.

Bliss also talked about Cabrera moving in with her:

Advertisement

"So, this week, actually, his [Cabrera's] stuff is on a truck to Orlando, which is fun! It's going to be a fun little adventure.We've been going back and forth."

Surprisingly enough, Alexa Bliss was wearing her engagement ring three months before the proposal and she didn't even know about it:

"He was gutsy enough to have it on me. And so he has a collage of pictures of me wearing this said "satchel" with the ring on it and not knowing! I'm not a peeper. I'm just not."

When it came to the subject of kids, Alexa Bliss brought up her WWE contract status to paint a more sensible picture regarding this topic. That story can be read here.

On WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss is currently portraying "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's demonic counterpart. Their storyline has been quite successful in the eyes of many fans and critics.

Click here to read 5 Things you may not know about Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera.