Alexa Bliss reveals if she knows the future of her storyline with The Fiend

Alexa Bliss recently spoke about her bizarre creative direction in WWE. Regarding her popular segment called Alexa's Playground, Bliss apparently did not know anything about it until she came across a playground set on RAW one day.

Alexa Bliss will be in The Fiend's corner on the second night of WrestleMania 37. The Fiend and Randy Orton will fight each other at the event. Over the past few months, Bliss has become an integral part of this saga, and the supernatural developments in the storyline have received significant attention from WWE fans.

Ahead of WrestleMania, Bliss had a chat with Mike Jones of DC101 about various topics. When it came to her recent character transformation, Bliss revealed whether or not she had any knowledge about the future of her latest storyline:

"What's so crazy is that we don't know where any of it's going. That's part of the exciting part about it. Even with the Alexa Playground, I didn’t know it was going to be a thing, and I show up one day and there’s just like a playground set. And I was like, 'Oh, that’s cool!'"

Alexa Bliss also highlighted the unpredictable nature of her bizarre program with The Fiend:

“It’s really hard to predict anything that's going to happen or what to see because WWE is so good at surprising us with new dynamics and new things. So I’m just waiting, just like everyone else to see what’s going to happen.”

Clearly, this particular angle has a mysterious quality to it both on and off the screen.

Alexa Bliss talks about her conversations with WWE writers

Alexa Bliss needs to believe in her work so that it can have the desired effect on audiences. Bliss mentioned the same to Mike Jones during their interview.

She discussed her talks with WWE writers regarding the storyline with Bray Wyatt/The Fiend:

"My whole thing is whenever I'm talking to the writers or going over anything that we're gonna do I tell them... I say, 'If I don't believe in it, people aren't going to believe what I'm saying.' So I have to fully dive in. And as soon as I was told that I was going to be with Bray for a little bit now, I was like, "Okay, here we go!'"

Towards the end of last year, Alexa Bliss said that working with Bray Wyatt has been a beneficial experience for her in WWE.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Bliss and her current role in The Fiend and Randy Orton's WWE feud? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.