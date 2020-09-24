Alexa Bliss reveals her "least cool" moment in WWE

Alexa Bliss has evolved significantly as a character over the last five years. Her character went from a "Tinkerbell" babyface to a heel manager for Blake & Murphy before she split off and started her own path in 2016 when she was drafted to SmackDown.

Since then, Alexa Bliss has become among the most popular WWE superstars today, male or female, and also among the most accomplished female stars in WWE history.

With five Women's Championships to her name and two Tag Team title reigns with Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss is only in the early phase of what could be a long career. Her recent set of storylines has perhaps been her most important and interesting character-change to date, where she has been slowly aligning with Bray Wyatt.

While she might be in an interesting spot now, it didn't start that way. Speaking to Vicente Beltrán (H/T 411Mania) to promote her new Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast, the 5-time Women's Champion revealed the "least cool" moment of her WWE career when she debuted in NXT:

“I think my least cool moment in WWE was when I debuted in NXT. I was a very unrelatable character. It was basically just Tinkerbell in a wrestling ring, and I think that was definitely my least cool moment in WWE. Especially because I was — I debuted, I had two matches, and then I wasn’t really booked in about eight months. [laughs] Especially when you’re new, it’s hard to connect with the crowd, unless you have a really established character, which I didn’t. And it wasn’t relatable. And so I’d say the tutu glitter days of Alexa Bliss, for sure.”

The evolution of Alexa Bliss

Being a homegrown talent for WWE, Alexa Bliss has made sure to emphasize her character-work and mic skills over her in-ring ability. While there's no doubting her athleticism, her mic work as a heel is what led to her becoming among the most popular and relevant superstars in WWE.

While she was criticized when WWE pushed her heavily between late 2016 to the summer of 2018, Alexa Bliss has taken an overall backseat in the title picture. With that said, she has been constantly able to change and alter her character - with her latest storyline perhaps being the most interesting one yet. It's going to be fun to see how this character adds to Alexa Bliss' evolution and what it does for her career.