Alexa Bliss reveals what's left for her to achieve in WWE

WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss recently had a chat with WWE NOW India, and answered a bunch of questions. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion was asked if there's anything that's left for her to achieve in WWE. Bliss said that she wants to headline WrestleMania one day.

I would like to say I main evented WrestleMania. I think if they have another women's main event match at WrestleMania, I'll hopefully be a part of that.

Alexa Bliss already has several accomplishments in her bag

Alexa Bliss is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also won the Women's Tag Team titles on two occasions and is a Money in the Bank winner as well.

There has only been one women's main event in WrestleMania history. The main event of WrestleMania 35 was a Triple Threat match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles, featuring Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch.

Bliss hasn't won a singles title in a long time, but we might see her win one soon. Her current angle as the associate of Bray Wyatt could possibly lead to a RAW Women's Championship reign somewhere down the line. As for a WrestleMania main event, only time will tell if Alexa Bliss gets her wish.