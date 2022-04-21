Alexa Bliss reveals her new name

Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television for a while due to her wedding with Ryan Cabrera. The two lovebirds got married earlier this month on April 9 at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California.

Alexa Bliss, real name Lexi Kaufman, has now taken to Twitter to reveal her "new name" as she has added the last name of her husband "Cabrera" to her name. She also shared an amazing picture of herself in the tweet which you can see below.

"New name. New frame of mind. #Cabrera," wrote Bliss in her tweet.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera began dating in February 2020 and got engaged later that year in November. Bliss had the following to say about her wedding with in an interview with People.

"If I wanted to know what the rest of my life would look like every single day I would be with anyone else in the world but Ryan. But I love not knowing, and I love knowing that I get to wake up next to him and bug him every morning, and it's the best. I love our life together. We constantly make each other laugh, we constantly are having fun, and I'm just overall happier around this guy. We're already married." (H/T - People)

Alexa Bliss reportedly voiced frustration for her current WWE booking

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE earlier this year after a hiatus and fans were expecting to see her enter the main event scene again. She did come close to doing that at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 but was ultimately pinned by Bianca Belair, who earned the right to face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Bliss has been away from WWE television since the event and didn't appear at WrestleMania 38. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently reported that there was no "substantial creative direction" for her on the Road to WrestleMania 38. The report further revealed that Bliss was very transparent about her frustration and even voiced the same to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon backstage.

It is to be seen what WWE has in store for her when she returns to our television screens after her marriage and honeymoon.

Would you like to see Bliss back in WWE programming? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

