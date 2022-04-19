Alexa Bliss has reportedly voiced frustration with current lack of creative direction in WWE

Alexa Bliss' absence from WWE programming goes a lot deeper than the fact that she recently got married.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, there was no "substantial creative direction" for Bliss on the road to WrestleMania 38. After a series of vignettes on WWE RAW, she returned to the ring at Elimination Chamber. But she hasn't wrestled ever since, and she wasn't featured at WrestleMania 38.

Various WWE sources ranging from talent, creative and higher-ups told Ross Sapp that Bliss had been "very transparent" about her frustration. Her dissatisfaction stemmed from the fact that the company hadn't booked anything of substance for her, despite her lengthy absence.

Alexa Bliss reportedly expressed her lack of creative frustrations to Vince McMahon directly

Ross Sapp cited some WWE talent who noted that Alexa Bliss voiced her frustrations to Vince McMahon directly backstage. Per the report, even after she was left off WrestleMania, she was willing to work the show. But pitches to involve her in the RAW Women's Championship match were shot down.

Still, Bliss is listed internally as the number two female babyface on the WWE RAW brand. Due to her recent marriage and her honeymoon, it's currently unclear whether there are imminent plans for her return to WWE programming.

Bliss' resume speaks for itself. She is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champo; overall, she has held a singles title five times. Plus, she has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

What do you make of this Bliss news? Are you surprised that WWE didn't have any type of creative plans for Little Miss Bliss going into WrestleMania 38 following her return at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

