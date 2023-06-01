Alexa Bliss reveals her two-word reaction to finding out she was pregnant

Alexa Bliss has disclosed her immediate reaction to finding out she was pregnant.

Little Miss Bliss took the pro wrestling community by storm earlier this week by announcing her pregnancy. The WWE Superstar received congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world.

Soon after the reveal, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera chatted with The Messenger. She revealed her initial reaction when she learned that she was pregnant.:

"I was preparing for my return in the ring and I was just having really bad cramping. I thought that was weird," Bliss recalled on Wednesday. "So then I just decided to take a test and then I think I said, 'Oh s—t.'"

Ryan Cabrera then revealed that the couple hadn't planned the pregnancy:

"We always talked about that we were definitely going to have kids and we both have wanted kids. We just didn't know what the right time was with everything. And then it just accidentally happened. At first we were both like, 'Uh oh, what are we going to do?'" [H/T The Messenger]

Alexa Bliss has previously opened up about having kids

Bliss and Cabrera began dating in early 2020 and got engaged later that year. The couple got hitched last year shortly after WrestleMania 38.

Back in 2020, Bliss discussed possibly having kids with Ryan Cabrera while chatting with Maria Menounos. She said she didn't want to wait long before having her first kid.

Bliss has been absent from WWE TV since January 2023. She lost to Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's Title match at the Royal Rumble 2023 event and has been on a hiatus since then. Bliss will seemingly be out of action for an extended period due to her pregnancy.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates the couple on their massive announcement!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes