Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Alexa Bliss reveals Vince McMahon's reaction when Nikki Cross forced a hug on him

Alexa Bliss and Vince McMahon
Alexa Bliss and Vince McMahon
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 09 Nov 2020, 10:06 IST
News
Advertisement

Nikki Cross was a guest on the latest edition of Uncool with Alexa Bliss. The two best friends discussed a bunch of interesting topics regarding their time together in WWE. At one point during the conversation, Bliss recalled an amusing incident involving Cross and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Bliss stated how they usually go to Vince McMahon after their matches and thank him for the same. She added that Vince is very welcoming and nice to them. In this instance, Nikki sprinted towards Vince, passed by Bliss with her arms in the air, and forced a hug on the boss. Bliss further stated that Vince was receptive to Cross, laughed, and hugged her back.

"So I'm trying to leave, and as we go to leave, Nikki bypasses me with her arms straight in the air, and she's going, 'eughhhh!' She shimmies into Vince to give him a hug and it was the best thing ever."
"Vince rolled with it though. Vince says, 'Alright, come on in.' He laughed and hugged her, and it was so good. We always find ourselves in those little situations."

Superstars thanking Vince McMahon after matches have become a tradition in WWE

Fans must have noticed while watching WWE Network specials that Superstars go straight to Vince McMahon following a big match, thank the Chairman, and hug him. Vince McMahon watches the in-ring action from the Gorilla position and is one of the first people Superstars see when they make their way to the back after having a match.

Nikki Cross is one of the most likable superstars in all of WWE. The visual of her running towards a confused Vince McMahon, with her hands up in the air, is certainly one that fans would love to watch in a future WWE special.

Published 09 Nov 2020, 10:06 IST
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Nikki Cross
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी