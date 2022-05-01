Alexa Bliss says she was starstruck while meeting former WWE Champion

Alexa Bliss says she was starstruck when she met former WWE Champion The Rock.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the greatest to ever step foot inside the squared circle. He has done it all in the ring and is a major Hollywood actor today. The Brahma Bull is a ten-time world champion in WWE. His last world championship reign came in 2013 before he lost the title to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

The People's Champion's starpower within the company is still relevant to this day. Recently, RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss had a chat with Adam Glyn at an airport. The Goddess was asked to name a WWE Superstar that she got starstruck with. Bliss quickly mentioned that the superstar she most enthralled by was The Rock.

Alexa Bliss is one of several current stars who have praised The Rock

The Rock has garnered the respect and admiration of his peers and former WWE Superstars over the years. He has worked incredibly hard towards making a name for himself as a wrestler as well as an actor.

Out of the current crop of WWE Superstars, The Rock has many admirers other than Alexa Bliss. One such admirer is former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Back in 2019, Lynch shared the ring with The Great One on an episode of SmackDown. After the episode, Big Time Becks heaped praise on The Rock and how she is a fan.

"It was pretty cool. Pretty cool. I grew up, obviously, like everybody else, a giant Rock fan, and when that concept was brought to me about myself and Rock working together, it is just absolute dream come true stuff. To be able to go out there, and work with him, collaborate with him, see his process, and then kick a** with him, and get some retribution, finally, on Baron Corbin because I hadn't gotten my retribution since that End of Days. And so again, get paid. The Man always collects her debts in the end," said Lynch. [H/T PinkVilla]

At the moment, The Rock is completely devoted to his Hollywood career. Rumor has it that he will make a WWE return next year to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. A recent episode of Young Rock teased this blockbuster match as well.

What is your favorite moment from The Rock's time in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

