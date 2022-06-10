"Who the heck" - Alexa Bliss seemingly fires shots at AEW wrestler

Alexa Bliss has seemingly taken a jab at current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill on social media in reaction to her Twitter spat with Athena (f.k.a Ember Moon).

Cargill and The Fallen Goddess are currently involved in a feud on AEW TV, which began after the latter debuted at AEW Double or Nothing several weeks ago. After Athena shared a selfie on Twitter referring to herself as sassy, classy and a goddess, Jade threw some shade towards her by referencing NXT 2.0 star Mandy Rose.

This is a reference to Athena's comments about WWE wanting female stars to look like the current NXT Women's Champion. Jade Cargill tweeted:

"You ask me. You look rather “Mandy-ish”. I thought you weren’t trying to be sexy? got close to a REAL goddess and seen you have to switch it up! but you guys want this woman to take my spot? B*tch GTFOH."

Athena responded to the tweet by comparing her rival to Mandy Rose and Charlotte Flair.

"Jade Cargill that's real rich coming from someone who's also buff blonde... Mandy & Charlotte are already taken. Move on hussy. I hope you keep that same energy next time I see you..." - Athena wrote.

Alexa Bliss, who's close friends with Athena in real life, said that she'd love to defend the former WWE star, but doesn't know who Jade Cargill is:

"I’d love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie… but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are… ?" - Bliss wrote.

The WWE Universe were taken aback back by Alexa Bliss' tweet

It's not everyday that a major WWE star fires a shot at an AEW wrestler. On the rare occasion it does happen, it always grabs the attention of the fans. The wrestling community had various reactions to Alexa Bliss' tweet.

One fan asked the former RAW Women's not to get involved:

Another fan said Bliss should be wary of Jade Cargill's entourage:

One fan shared a GIF of the evil version of Alexa Bliss while reacting to the tweet:

The Goddess returned to WWE several weeks ago after taking some time off. She recently competed in a fatal 4-way match on Monday Night RAW, which was won by Rhea Ripley. It'll be interesting to see what she does next on the red brand.

