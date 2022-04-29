"That’s not fair" - Former WWE Superstar shares disappointment at being compared to Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has been on top of the NXT 2.0 women's division for a number of months now, and she's exactly what WWE wants there.

While Ember Moon and Mandy Rose have both been NXT Women's Champions, there aren't many similarities between the two superstars.

The former champion, who now goes by the name Athena, was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Moon revealed that WWE held meetings down in NXT 2.0 about how to dress like Rose.

"To be told that I've done nothing wrong and I was taken off TV for doing nothing wrong, it hurt so bad because I was so happy walking into work," Ember Moon admitted. "I remember when Shotzi left, I remember going to my makeup artist and saying, 'I am so unhappy.' We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we'd have to dress sexy. I'm not about to wear fishnet booty buttcheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That's not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose."

Ember Moon knew she was leaving after being told to dress like Mandy Rose

While Ember Moon has no issues with Mandy Rose, she doesn't like being told that she has to dress a certain way. She said that's not what she signed up for when she joined WWE back in 2015.

"The worst part about this was, I knew that on some level I was leaving," Ember Moon revealed. "I had already gone and got an extra bag and kept it in the locker room so I could pack my stuff and leave. It had been there for a month. I was so unhappy and could see where it was going between the booty buttcheek meeting and them telling girls to alter their gear to make it more revealing. Some people were very uncomfortable with that and they were like, 'Nope, this is what they want, you have to do it.' It didn't matter how that person felt. This isn't what I signed up for anymore." [H/T: Fightful]

