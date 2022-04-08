Alexa Bliss seemingly reacts to an AEW star using her finisher

Alexa Bliss has seemingly reacted to AEW star Julia Hart using the Twisted Bliss move in her recent match against Hikaru Shida.

Bliss is currently on a hiatus due to her upcoming wedding. She made her WWE main roster debut in 2016 and has done incredibly well for herself over the past six years. The former women's champion has popularized the Twisted Bliss finisher along the way and has won several crucial bouts using the move.

AEW star Julia Hart has used the Twisted Bliss move in the past. On the latest episode of Dynamite, she executed the move on Hikaru Shida in their singles match. However, the latter evaded it by moving out of the way at the last moment.

Soon after, Alexa Bliss shared the famous "Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man" meme on her Twitter handle. Many fans in the reply section speculated that she was referencing Hart using the Twisted Bliss on Dynamite.

A user shared an old clip of Hart hitting the move on Red Velvet in a match on AEW Dark. Another user "quote-tweeted" it and wrote, "Imitation is the biggest form of flattery," before tagging Bliss, and the latter liked it.

Bliss likes an interesting tweet about AEW star Julia Hart

When did Alexa Bliss last wrestle a match in WWE?

Little Miss Bliss has been mostly inactive on TV over the past year or so. She returned from a lengthy hiatus at Elimination Chamber 2022 to participate in the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

The bout was contested for a shot at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title, and Bliss came very close to winning it. In the end, Bianca Belair put Bliss down to win the match and secure a title match for herself.

Bliss has been absent from WWE TV ever since her big loss at Elimination Chamber. She is about to marry her fiance Ryan Cabrera and has been updating fans about the same via Instagram stories.

Coming back to Julia Hart, the 20-year-old has a long road ahead. The young star has shown promise in her matches and has the potential to become a popular female star in the coming years.

What are your views on Julia Hart using Twisted Bliss in her matches? Sound off in the comments below.

