WWE NXT Results: Shocking title change; WWE Hall of Famer kidnapped - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 5th, 2022)

We got an action-packed NXT after WrestleMania!
Jojo
ANALYST
Modified Apr 06, 2022 08:27 AM IST
Bron Breakker kicked off NXT and celebrated his NXT Championship win from last night on RAW. Gunther came out with Imperium and said that no one cared about Breakker's legacy.

👀#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/FdXriSd4Q6

Gunther challenged him to a match by saying that the only way Breakker can prove he is the best is by beating The Ring General. Bron Breakker accepted the challenge and said that the match would be tonight's main event on NXT.

👀#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe @Gunther_AUT https://t.co/FdXriSd4Q6

WWE NXT Results (April 5th, 2022): The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

When in doubt, RAM INTO YOUR OPPONENTS RIBS. 💪#WWENXT @FabianAichner https://t.co/0OAjvrazGE

Fabian Aichner and Brutus Creed were in the ring early on and the latter was being isolated in the ring by Imperium. Brutus took a Finlay roll followed by a slam on the ropes before he finally managed to get the tag.

Julius Creed knocked Fabian off the apron and hit a huge Gut-Wrench Suplex on Marcel Barthel, but Aichner came back and broke the pin. Aichner walked out of the ring before Barthel could tag him in and walked backstage.

Where is @FabianAichner going??? 😮#WWENXT https://t.co/HPzuQe1c7o

Barthel was left alone in the ring and his face was busted open as the Creeds hit their double team finisher on him and picked up the win. After the match, the hooded attackers from earlier weeks showed up and took the Creeds out with steel chairs.

The attackers took off their masks and it turned out to be the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Imperium

😮Pretty Deadly is here!!! #WWENXT https://t.co/jxEcKWWsnQ

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Toxic Attraction said that they would reclaim their women's tag titles tonight.

Cameron Grimes was out next with the NXT North American title and said that he knew that his dad was proud of him. He said that he wouldn't get complacent and take the title 'To the Moon!'.

.@CGrimesWWE is taking the NXT North American Title 2 THA MOON! 🚀#WWENXT https://t.co/J0nRRL67Qz

Solo Sikoa came out and congratulated Grimes before challenging him to a title match. Grimes accepted the challenge and the two shook hands before staring each other down in the ring.

"Championships run all through my Bloodline." ☝️#WWENXT @WWESoloSikoa https://t.co/UAmLCtALAM

Joe Gacy was being creepy again backstage before Xyon Quinn and Draco Anthony got into an argument and Quinn said that Anthony needed to learn some respect.

Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

#InDex was voted the hottest couple, can @DexterLumis add toughest to that as well?#WWENXT @sixftfiiiiive @persiawwe @indi_hartwell https://t.co/XwRkD4PXLY

Dexter Lumis had control of the match early on and unloaded on Duke Hudson on the mat. The latter managed to reverse a big move in the corner and dropped Lumis before getting a near fall off a lariat.

Hudson locked in a hold but Lumis got out of it with a backdrop. He got the Bulldog and a spine buster before the match went outside the ring. The two were playing tug of war with their arms around the ring post and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta joined in.

The quickness of @DexterLumis!#WWENXT https://t.co/mkqhjSltqk

The referee was counting down and Lumis and Hudson took each other out when Hartwell and Pirotta let go of them. The ladies tried to get Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson inside the ring to continue the match but the referee counted them both out as the whole group fell down at ringside.

Result: Double count-out

Well, that did NOT go according to plan...#WWENXT @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis @persiawwe @sixftfiiiiive https://t.co/kX6cW21hsl

Grade: B

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Toxic Attraction - NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match

Caught! #WWENXT #WomensTagTitles @RaquelWWE https://t.co/GCiAYITzBr

Jacy Jayne and Raquel Gonzalez kicked off the match and Gigi Dolin snuck in a tag while Jayne was caught in a hold but failed to get the advantage. Dakota Kai was tagged in and she sent Dolin into the corner before getting a couple of rollups.

.@DakotaKai_WWE is on 🔥!#WWENXT https://t.co/MaAlW43eWp

Gonzalez was tagged in and she lifted Dolin on her shoulders, but the latter countered with a cutter. Wendy Choo came out to distract Gigi Dolin but Mandy Rose was at ringside and took her out.

Not this time, @therealestwendy!#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose https://t.co/9wvuAfwJsH

Raquel Gonzalez went for the Chingona Bomb but Rose distracted the ref, letting Jacy Jayne hit a chop block on Gonzalez's bad knee. Toxic Attraction hit the Toxic Shock on Gonzalez and picked up the win.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team champions

🔥🥀THE ATTRACTION🥀🔥#WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe https://t.co/8YfXzvRs2C

Grade: B+

AJ Galante was out next and he invited Tony D'Angelo out to the ring for the 'made man' ceremony. The ceremony was underway, and the fans chanted 'boring'. Galante put a ring on D'Angelo and the latter was now promoted to The Don of NXT, whatever that means.

.@TonyDangeloWWE is ready to take his place as "The Don of NXT"#WWENXT @dbtrashers https://t.co/hB2qoy2Imr

Dakota Kai was trashing the backstage area after losing her title and told Mandy Rose that she would not be safe.

"@WWE_MandyRose, you are NOT safe!!!"#WWENXT @DakotaKai_WWE https://t.co/6aQxDMIVq4

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend on NXT

Here we go!#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe @lashlegendwwe https://t.co/UCeNSWRjif

Lash Legend got a big boot early on and got a near fall before locking in a hold. Legend got a handstand moonsault before Nikkita Lyons replied with a German Suplex. The two traded strikes before Legend went down with a big kick.

Laying it all on the line!#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe @lashlegendwwe https://t.co/1rpBYdkWmO

Lyons got a superplex for a near fall before Legend countered into a pin attempt for a near fall of her own. Lyons hit a Spinning Heel Kick and did the splits on top of Legend to pick up the win.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend

Welcome to the Lyons Den, @lashlegendwwe! 😮#WWENXT @nikkita_wwe https://t.co/TA4AsTdU5d

Grade: C

In the parking lot, Tony D'Angelo and AJ Galante were on their way out when Santos Escobar showed up with the Legado and told D'Angelo to stay out of his way.

"Keep your business out of Legado's business, and everything is okay."#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @TonyDangeloWWE https://t.co/zMcE3HFJkO

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Gunther - NXT Championship match

😱#WWENXT #NXTChampionship @Gunther_AUT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/YOTgayy1Zn

Bron Breakker had control of the match early on and he took Gunther down to the mat. Gunther got a big boot in but was taken down with a spear. Breakker went for the finisher but failed to lift The Ring General.

It looked like Breakker hurt his shoulder and he rolled out of the ring before Gunther sent him into the ring steps. During the commercials, Gunther was in control and when we returned, Breakker took a German Suplex and some big chops.

.@Gunther_AUT from the top!#WWENXT #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/zuIVH2UshQ

Breakker hit a German Suplex of his own before Gunther caught him in a hold. He got a few near falls off a splash before trying for another top rope move but was caught in the spear in mid-air.

Bron Breakker finally lifted Gunther and planted him with the Gorilla Press Powerslam for the win.

#AndStill! @bronbreakkerwwe takes down @Gunther_AUT on #WWENXT! #NXTChampionship https://t.co/CzRGZcwiNC

Result: Bron Breakker def. GUNTHER to retain the NXT Championship

After the match, we saw Breakker's dad Rick Steiner on the Titantron congratulating his son. The camera zoomed out and we saw that Steiner was being held captive by Joe Gacy and Harland. They obviously had a plan but the show went off the air, leaving us with a cliffhanger.

😲😲😲What are @JoeGacy and @harlandwwe doing with Rick Steiner!?#WWENXT @bronbreakkerwwe https://t.co/T63jvafyX0

Grade: A

Episode grade: B

We got new NXT Women's Tag Champions with Toxic Attraction reclaiming their titles while Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Gunther. Joe Gacy kidnapped Breakker's dad while Cameron Grimes found his first challenger tonight on the brand.

Edited by Kaushik Das
