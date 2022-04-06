WWE NXT Results: Shocking title change; WWE Hall of Famer kidnapped - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (April 5th, 2022)

Bron Breakker kicked off NXT and celebrated his NXT Championship win from last night on RAW. Gunther came out with Imperium and said that no one cared about Breakker's legacy.

Gunther challenged him to a match by saying that the only way Breakker can prove he is the best is by beating The Ring General. Bron Breakker accepted the challenge and said that the match would be tonight's main event on NXT.

WWE NXT Results (April 5th, 2022): The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium

Fabian Aichner and Brutus Creed were in the ring early on and the latter was being isolated in the ring by Imperium. Brutus took a Finlay roll followed by a slam on the ropes before he finally managed to get the tag.

Julius Creed knocked Fabian off the apron and hit a huge Gut-Wrench Suplex on Marcel Barthel, but Aichner came back and broke the pin. Aichner walked out of the ring before Barthel could tag him in and walked backstage.

Barthel was left alone in the ring and his face was busted open as the Creeds hit their double team finisher on him and picked up the win. After the match, the hooded attackers from earlier weeks showed up and took the Creeds out with steel chairs.

The attackers took off their masks and it turned out to be the NXT UK Tag Team Champions, Pretty Deadly.

Result: The Creed Brothers def. Imperium

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Toxic Attraction said that they would reclaim their women's tag titles tonight.

Cameron Grimes was out next with the NXT North American title and said that he knew that his dad was proud of him. He said that he wouldn't get complacent and take the title 'To the Moon!'.

Solo Sikoa came out and congratulated Grimes before challenging him to a title match. Grimes accepted the challenge and the two shook hands before staring each other down in the ring.

Joe Gacy was being creepy again backstage before Xyon Quinn and Draco Anthony got into an argument and Quinn said that Anthony needed to learn some respect.

Dexter Lumis vs. Duke Hudson on NXT

Dexter Lumis had control of the match early on and unloaded on Duke Hudson on the mat. The latter managed to reverse a big move in the corner and dropped Lumis before getting a near fall off a lariat.

Hudson locked in a hold but Lumis got out of it with a backdrop. He got the Bulldog and a spine buster before the match went outside the ring. The two were playing tug of war with their arms around the ring post and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta joined in.

The referee was counting down and Lumis and Hudson took each other out when Hartwell and Pirotta let go of them. The ladies tried to get Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson inside the ring to continue the match but the referee counted them both out as the whole group fell down at ringside.

Result: Double count-out

Grade: B

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Toxic Attraction - NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match

Jacy Jayne and Raquel Gonzalez kicked off the match and Gigi Dolin snuck in a tag while Jayne was caught in a hold but failed to get the advantage. Dakota Kai was tagged in and she sent Dolin into the corner before getting a couple of rollups.

Gonzalez was tagged in and she lifted Dolin on her shoulders, but the latter countered with a cutter. Wendy Choo came out to distract Gigi Dolin but Mandy Rose was at ringside and took her out.

Raquel Gonzalez went for the Chingona Bomb but Rose distracted the ref, letting Jacy Jayne hit a chop block on Gonzalez's bad knee. Toxic Attraction hit the Toxic Shock on Gonzalez and picked up the win.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team champions

Grade: B+

AJ Galante was out next and he invited Tony D'Angelo out to the ring for the 'made man' ceremony. The ceremony was underway, and the fans chanted 'boring'. Galante put a ring on D'Angelo and the latter was now promoted to The Don of NXT, whatever that means.

Dakota Kai was trashing the backstage area after losing her title and told Mandy Rose that she would not be safe.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend on NXT

Lash Legend got a big boot early on and got a near fall before locking in a hold. Legend got a handstand moonsault before Nikkita Lyons replied with a German Suplex. The two traded strikes before Legend went down with a big kick.

Lyons got a superplex for a near fall before Legend countered into a pin attempt for a near fall of her own. Lyons hit a Spinning Heel Kick and did the splits on top of Legend to pick up the win.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Lash Legend

Grade: C

In the parking lot, Tony D'Angelo and AJ Galante were on their way out when Santos Escobar showed up with the Legado and told D'Angelo to stay out of his way.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Gunther - NXT Championship match

Bron Breakker had control of the match early on and he took Gunther down to the mat. Gunther got a big boot in but was taken down with a spear. Breakker went for the finisher but failed to lift The Ring General.

It looked like Breakker hurt his shoulder and he rolled out of the ring before Gunther sent him into the ring steps. During the commercials, Gunther was in control and when we returned, Breakker took a German Suplex and some big chops.

Breakker hit a German Suplex of his own before Gunther caught him in a hold. He got a few near falls off a splash before trying for another top rope move but was caught in the spear in mid-air.

Bron Breakker finally lifted Gunther and planted him with the Gorilla Press Powerslam for the win.

Result: Bron Breakker def. GUNTHER to retain the NXT Championship

After the match, we saw Breakker's dad Rick Steiner on the Titantron congratulating his son. The camera zoomed out and we saw that Steiner was being held captive by Joe Gacy and Harland. They obviously had a plan but the show went off the air, leaving us with a cliffhanger.

Grade: A

Episode grade: B

We got new NXT Women's Tag Champions with Toxic Attraction reclaiming their titles while Bron Breakker put his title on the line against Gunther. Joe Gacy kidnapped Breakker's dad while Cameron Grimes found his first challenger tonight on the brand.

Edited by Kaushik Das