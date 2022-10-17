Alexa Bliss seemingly teases going back to her dark character with a throwback post

Alexa Bliss has seemingly teased the idea of switching back to her dark character with a recent post on Instagram.

The former RAW Women's Champion took to social media to post a throwback photo. Interestingly, she captioned the photo using Alice Cooper's "Welcome to My Nightmare" song.

Bliss was also seen sporting the same makeup that she used during her days as a dark character in WWE.

Check out Bliss' Instagram post below:

Courtesy of her Instagram post, the WWE star also got fans talking in the comments section.

Several Instagram users suggested that Bliss might be foreshadowing via her throwback post. Bliss's dark character run began alongside Bray Wyatt, who recently made his return to WWE.

There have been rumors of the former Universal Champion forming a Wyatt 6 faction. The WWE Universe on social media has claimed that the likes of Liv Morgan or Alexa Bliss could align with Wyatt in the near future.

However, as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed regarding the same storyline.

Former WWE star EC3 recently bashed his short-lived storyline with Alexa Bliss

EC3 was part of a storyline with Alexa Bliss during his days as a WWE star. However, the angle was short-lived.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that the angle lacked "long-term planning." He further expressed his frustrations regarding the storyline by saying the following:

"No! An endgame to a storyline that was written the day of and probably disregarded after that. There was no endgame. You mean endgame, meaning there would be foresight, creative interest, and long-term planning. No, the things with Alexa Bliss on RAW, yeah, the only direction we had was anytime EC3 tried to talk, cut him off. That was a big joke from the old man. Good things happen to good people, Vince. Enjoy your retirement, " said EC3.

A few months ago, Bliss reverted to her original gimmick, as WWE slowly dropped her dark character. However, she still tends to carry Lilly The Doll with her, which was a big part of her dark gimmick.

