Alexa Bliss sends cryptic message to WWE Universe amid 'The Goddess' gimmick rumors

Alexa Bliss hints are not returning to old gimmick
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 24, 2022 11:33 PM IST
News

WWE has applied for 'The Goddess' trademark, and it has been linked with Alexa Bliss. Rumors suggest the company is planning to move the former women's champion back to her old gimmick.

However, Bliss' new tweet suggests that is not the case. She took to Twitter today and posted a cryptic tweet that suggested she was not moving back to her old gimmick and the rumors are not true.

Her tweet read:

"I like to evolve & always move forwards… never taking steps back."
I like to evolve & always move forwards… never taking steps back🖤

Alexa Bliss joined hands with Bray Wyatt, who was The Fiend at the time. She became the company's sole 'supernatural star' once the former Universal champion was released by the promotion last year.

Bliss was on a break but returned earlier this month and is seen going to therapy in backstage segments.

WWE applies for Alexa Bliss related trademark?

WWE always apply for trademarks before they use new names, nicknames, and gimmicks for their Superstars. Last week, the company applied for 'The Goddess' trademark, and rumors were quick to link it with Alexa Bliss as it was her old gimmick.

Sometimes you need to just be patient & see how things play out …

The application for the trademark read:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment."

As noted by Divesh Merani, in recent times, WWE applied for 'Short G' and 'Happy Corbin' trademarks just before Chad Gable and Baron Corbin started using those names.

Edited by Anirudh B
