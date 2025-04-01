Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message amid WWE absence; seems unhappy

Alexa Bliss has had a rocky return to WWE as she has not been seen much since making a comeback earlier this year. Amid her absence, the former RAW Women's Champion took to X, formerly Twitter, to send a cryptic message.

Little Miss Bliss made her return at Royal Rumble earlier this year after being out of action for over two years. However, she has competed in just one singles match since her return. Alexa was last seen in action at Elimination Chamber 2025, where she was one of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She has not appeared on TV programming since the event, with the reason for her absence still not revealed.

While she may not be active inside the squared circle, Alexa Bliss has continued to post on social media. She took to X after RAW to post a cryptic message. Bliss posted a gif of her uttering 'Why,' which could be related to her recent absence.

WWE veteran questioned Alexa Bliss' absence

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE at Royal Rumble to a thunderous pop. However, she has made only a handful of appearances since returning and has not been seen on WWE TV since Elimination Chamber.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo also questioned Little Miss Bliss' absences, noting that she was more talented than Liv Morgan and should be given more opportunities.

"It's funny because, listen, man, they gave Liv an opportunity and she's done a great job. I've watched both of them for a long time. Alexa Bliss is more talented than Liv Morgan. So, there's no reason in the world she shouldn't be in a spot that high profile, if not higher. And the fact that she's not, that's when you know there's something behind."

Alexa does not have a place on the WrestleMania 41 match card, and it seems highly likely that she may not compete at the biggest wrestling event of the year. As per recent reports, she could be involved in a program with The Wyatt Sicks. However, the faction is also currently not featured on WWE programming.

