Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message to the WWE roster

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss continues to keep everyone talking about her with her bizarre dark gimmick on Monday Night RAW.

This week on the Red brand, Nikki Cross took on Shayna Baszler with Nia Jax and Reginald at ringside. During the match, Bliss showed up and attacked both Jax and Reginald, ultimately helping her former tag team partner Cross to pick up the victory over Baszler.

Alexa Bliss has been feuding with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Reginald since last month. She has now taken to Instagram to send a cryptic message, or a warning, to the WWE roster, especially to Jax and Reginald.

"I see & hear all," wrote Alexa Bliss in her Instagram post.

Alexa Bliss' latest on-screen character has received mixed reactions from fans and critiques

Alexa Bliss' transition from a bubbly babyface to her dark character and association with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has been a massive point of discussion among the WWE Universe. Initially, fans loved the pairing of Bliss and The Fiend, applauding WWE for trying out something new.

However, Alexa Bliss then turned on The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, costing him his match against Randy Orton. Fans expected a feud between The Fiend and Bliss, but that didn't happen and Bray Wyatt has since been away from WWE television.

Alexa Bliss, on the other hand, claimed that she didn't need The Fiend anymore and debuted a new even darker gimmick. She introduced the WWE Universe to her friend Lilly, a creepy-looking doll, who fans have speculated could be the source behind her dark powers.

There have been multiple fan theories of Lilly being an alter-ego of Alexa Bliss, similar to how The Fiend is of Bray Wyatt. However, the supernatural element in her segments hasn't been received very well by many.

They can say what they want… but I’m actually having fun pic.twitter.com/5B5dz8koZ3 — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 23, 2021

Bliss is all set to compete in this year's women's Money in the Bank match next month. A former Ms. Money in the Bank, she will surely go into the match as one of the favorites.

