Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic tweet after missing Royal Rumble

Former women's champion Alexa Bliss has sent out a cryptic message after missing last night's WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

Taking to Twitter, she posted the lyrics of the song "Part of Your World" from the Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid. You can see the tweet as well as the caption below:

“But who cares, no big deal, I want more…” tweeted Alexa Bliss.

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE “But who cares, no big deal, I want more…” “But who cares, no big deal, I want more…” 🎶 https://t.co/b8uZWIOu7r

The comments section is full of fans trying to decode the meaning of this cryptic tweet as many are relating it to this being Bliss' answer to her fans who wanted to see her return and win this year's Royal Rumble match.

Alexa Bliss made her return to WWE earlier this month after a long hiatus. While there was a lot of speculation about her returning with "The Goddess" gimmick, that didn't happen.

She is still in her dark supernatural gimmick and has been appearing in backstage segments where she can be seen taking therapy sessions, asking her doctor to - "fix me". It is to be seen where this angle leads to in the coming weeks on the Road to WrestleMania 38.

Alexa Bliss seemingly took a shot at Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey

WWE Royal Rumble 2022 saw the return of former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to WWE. The Baddest Woman on the Planet entered the rumble as a surprise entrant at No.28 and went on to win the whole thing by last eliminating SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The rumors of Rousey returning at the Rumble were doing the rounds for several days, hence many fans were expecting her to show up. Following her victory, Bliss sent out a tweet with a GIF saying "what a surprise".

This was considered by many as a shot at Rousey. She later deleted the tweet and clarified that the tweet was directed towards herself and not anyone else. Alexa Bliss also congratulated all the women in the Royal Rumble bout and congratulated Ronda Rousey for winning the match.

