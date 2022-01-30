Alexa Bliss takes a shot at Ronda Rousey after Royal Rumble match; deletes tweet and clarifies

The Royal Rumble saw the return of Ronda Rousey, which got a huge ovation from fans, but WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss didn't seem to be a fan of it.

She posted a Tweet with a "what a surprise" caption after Rousey's win and later deleted and clarified what she meant by the Tweet.

Rousey made her return to WWE after three years, entering the women's Royal Rumble match at No. 28. The former RAW Women's Champion eliminated five Superstars - Natalya, Brie Bella, Nikki A.S.H., Shotzi, and finally Charlotte Flair - to win the match.

Bliss, who was not a part of the Royal Rumble match, didn't seem pleased about the victory for Rousey, who she has had run-ins with in the past. She tweeted the image below and later deleted it.

Was Alexa taking a shot at Ronda?

Bliss said the tweet was directed towards herself, stating that she has to work on herself. She also congratulated Rousey and all the women that took part in the Rumble match.

Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey had previously injured Alexa Bliss in WWE

Lexi Kaufman @AlexaBliss_WWE Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” Hm. Was out for almost a year. Must have been “ fake” https://t.co/lnLLAq3laT

Nia Jax had stated that Rousey didn't get the right training before joining WWE, which may have resulted in her injuring Bliss.

"Yes, it was Ronda. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen. She came into the scene and she really didn’t get the proper WWE training that I was able to get at the Performance Center," said Jax.

Bliss was also unhappy with Rousey's "fake" comments about WWE and said the former UFC star's comments were disrespectful.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then said that Rousey would be welcome to the locker room but she would have to apolgize for not respecting the WWE Superstars.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Alan John