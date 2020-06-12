Nia Jax confirms she accused Ronda Rousey of being unsafe with Alexa Bliss

Nia Jax had said that she complained to WWE about Rousey being unsafe with Bliss.

The Irresistible Force first revealed making the accusation back in April.

Nia Jax confirms that the Superstar she accused of hurting Alexa Bliss was Ronda Rousey

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax recently had a chat with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. The Irresistible Force touched upon a bunch of topics and also recalled making a comment about a certain Superstar being unsafe in the ring. Nia Jax appeared on former WWE Divas Champion Paige's Twitch stream a short while ago and stated that she had complained to management after a Superstar hurt her friend Alexa Bliss in the ring.

Many speculated that Nia Jax was talking about former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. Jax has now confirmed the same and added that Rousey didn't get proper training in the WWE Performance Center like she did and had to learn stuff on the fly.

Yes, it was Ronda. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen.

She came into the scene and she really didn’t get the proper WWE training that I was able to get at the Performance Center. So she had to learn things on the fly and her instinct is MMA/UFC fighting, so her instinct is to go somewhere different than where our instincts tell us where to go in the ring if that makes sense.

Nia Jax and Rousey faced off at Money In The Bank 2018 for the former's title

Rousey made her way to WWE in early 2018 when she appeared at the end of the Women's Royal Rumble match which was won by Asuka. The Baddest Woman on the Planet went on to team up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and defeated Stephanie McMahon & Triple H in a Mixed Tag Team match at WrestleMania 34.

Months later, Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to win the RAW Women's title. Before that, she had a short-lived feud with Nia Jax.

Rousey held the title belt until WrestleMania 35 where she was pinned by Becky Lynch in the main event of the show. She hasn't stepped foot inside the ring for a match ever since.