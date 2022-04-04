Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message after missing WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 offered fans two nights of incredible action, but one of the biggest names missing from the extravaganza was Alexa Bliss. The former champion has been away from WWE television since WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. There, she competed in her first match since September, and she was pinned by Bianca Belair in the Elimination Chamber match.

Now, Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to share a rather lengthy and cryptic message after missing WrestleMania 38, hinting at her potential return.

"If the sticky wheel's always gettin' the grease, I'm totally devoted to disturbing the peace & I'll do it all again when I get it done, Until I become your number one. No method to the madness and no means of escape. Gonna break every rule I'll bend 'em all outta shape," wrote Bliss in her tweet.

Could Alexa Bliss show up on the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38?

With WrestleMania 38 in the backseat, the focus is now on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Every year, the RAW after WrestleMania is usually the most exciting episode of the red brand, as it features multiple surprises.

According to reports, WWE will continue this tradition, as the company has booked some big surprises and returns for this year's RAW after WrestleMania.

"There’s talk that the Raw After WrestleMania will be booked like it has in years past, with big surprises and returns on the show," wrote Cageside Seats.

While there's no confirmation yet on who the big returns could be, one potential name could be Alexa Bliss. Considering her immense popularity, WWE would seemingly want to bring her back to television as soon as possible. Time will tell what the former RAW Women's Champion's future holds.

