Big surprises and returns planned for RAW after WrestleMania 38 - Reports

WrestleMania 38 is merely ten days away and the card for WWE's biggest show of the year is almost set. While fans are excited about the two-nighter Show of Shows that will feature multiple top bouts, there is also anticipation about the episode of Monday Night RAW that will follow the premium live event.

According to CageSide Seats, there have been talks to book the RAW after WrestleMania 38 in a similar way as in past years, with some big surprises and returns being planned for the show. However, no names have been confirmed yet.

"There’s talk that the Raw After WrestleMania will be booked like it has in years past, with big surprises and returns on the show," wrote CageSide Seats.

Potential spoiler on a major appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 38

In what has been the talk of the town for the last month or so, former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed with WWE and is rumored to face Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All in less than two weeks.

While The American Nightmare hasn't been seen on WWE television yet, there have been many hints and teases. Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE is holding back on Rhodes' return, and he might just return on the day of the show, similar to the massive return of The Hardy Boyz five years ago.

"Every impression I have is that he’s doing the Hardys thing where you show up on the day of the show," said Meltzer. "I mean he could show up tomorrow. We got two Raw’s left. Like The Hardys when they showed up on the day of the show at WrestleMania. I know that that’s been talked about."

Adding to this, Fightful Select has reported that Cody Rhodes is set to be regularly featured on the red brand and will be making an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

There are also several major names currently on the injured list like Bayley and Asuka, who are rumored to make their return soon and might show up.

