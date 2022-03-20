WWE Rumor Roundup: Major spoiler for RAW after WrestleMania 38; plans for Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens

Welcome back to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily rumor roundup, where we take a look at the top WWE rumors over the last 24 hours.

We are less than two weeks away from WWE's biggest extravaganza of the year, WrestleMania 38. The match card is nearly set and we now have even more information on the same, including that of returning Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Not just that, we have a potential spoiler on major plans for the Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 as a top star could be making an appearance on the show.

#3 Spoiler on a major appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania 38

PWInsider recently confirmed that former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes has indeed signed a deal with WWE and will be appearing during WrestleMania weekend, most likely facing Seth Rollins.

In an update on the same and a potential spoiler, Fightful Select has reported that Cody is set to be featured on the RAW after WrestleMania 38. It is not known at this time what plans the company has for him going forward, but there are surely several dream opponents and feuds that he could have with the current roster.

#2 Backstage reaction to Cody Rhodes signing with WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I spoke to a lot of top WWE talent last month very excited about Cody Rhodes possibly coming to the company I spoke to a lot of top WWE talent last month very excited about Cody Rhodes possibly coming to the company

For the last couple of years, several major names have jumped ship from WWE to AEW, solidifying Tony Khan's roster. Cody Rhodes signing with WWE is a massive moment as he would be the first major name to make the jump in the opposite direction.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, talent in WWE are very excited about Rhodes coming back to the company. He started his pro-wrestling career with WWE in 2006 and became a major star. During his decade-long run with the company, he won several titles including the Intercontinental Championship and six tag team titles.

He was granted his release from the company in 2016 and went on to wrestle in multiple promotions before starting All Elite Wrestling in 2019 alongside The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

#1 Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens set to close out Night One of WrestleMania 38

Reddit user kermit125, who has broken several stories in the past, has revealed that the current plan is for Stone Cold Steve Austin to close out Night One of WrestleMania 38, aka WrestleMania Saturday. Austin is set to appear as a special guest on the "KO Show" after Kevin Owens called him out on Monday Night RAW a couple of weeks ago.

As of now, it is not known whether Austin and Owens will have a proper match or just a segment, but the Texas Rattlesnake is expected to get more physically involved than what fans have seen him in the last several years.

Adding to this, it's also noted that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair is set to open Night One of WrestleMania 38 and Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is set to take place on Night Two of the Show of Shows.

