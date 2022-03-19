Top WWE Superstars' backstage reaction to Cody Rhodes' rumored return - Reports

WWE's top superstars have seemingly reacted to Cody Rhodes' rumored return to the company.

Earlier tonight, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Cody Rhodes signed a deal with WWE about two weeks ago. The rumor mill has been running wild ever since Cody and his wife Brandi parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Shortly after the report emerged, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared an interesting tweet.

As per SRS, a lot of top WWE Superstars are pretty excited over Cody's possible return to the company.

"I spoke to a lot of top WWE talent last month very excited about Cody Rhodes possibly coming to the company," wrote SRS in his tweet.

Cody Rhodes was released by WWE in 2016

Rhodes wasn't happy with how his career was panning out in WWE and requested his release in May 2016. Cody's release request was soon granted by the company.

He went on to become a top name outside the WWE umbrella and did quite well on the independent circuit. Cody also competed in top promotions like Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling, and NJPW.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Don’t let people say that WWE “missed the boat” on Cody Rhodes’ return.



Let’s not get this twisted. One of AEW’s founding members and most important figures has left and is joining the competition, and he’s the first one to do it.



No matter what anyone says, that huge. Don’t let people say that WWE “missed the boat” on Cody Rhodes’ return. Let’s not get this twisted. One of AEW’s founding members and most important figures has left and is joining the competition, and he’s the first one to do it. No matter what anyone says, that huge.

Cody was instrumental in the formation of All Elite Wrestling. He served as the company's Executive Vice President and was a top star throughout his run there. Over the years, The American Nightmare has taken multiple shots at WWE, but he has also praised the company on various occasions.

In 2019, he appeared on Busted Open Radio and was all praise for Triple H:

"I can go ahead and say I think a lot of things got sc***ed up with me in WWE, but if I was to be in a room with Triple H in this moment… I would shake his hand. I’d probably even give him a hug out of everything that’s happened. I learned a lot from him, and he’s on the absolute opposite side of the fence in the same role I’m in with AEW and has much more experience with it," said Cody.

Cody Rhodes has several friends over in WWE, and they would certainly welcome him with open arms if and when he returns. It will be interesting to find out what kind of push the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will get upon his return to the company. It also remains to be seen if he can challenge for the world championship.

Do you feel the same as these unnamed top superstars? Are you excited for Cody Rhodes' WWE return as well? Let us know in the comments section below.

