Alexa Bliss sends a heartfelt message to the late Bray Wyatt one year after his passing

Alexa Bliss' alliance with Bray Wyatt was once one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling before she turned on him at WrestleMania 37. Today, The Goddess sent a heartfelt message to the late star.

Last year, the wrestling world was shocked to its core upon finding out about Bray Wyatt's untimely passing on August 24, 2023.

Stars from different promotions paid tribute to the late Bray Wyatt on his first death anniversary. Alexa Bliss sent a heartfelt message to the late star on Instagram.

"Miss you, Windham 🖤," Bliss wrote.

Last year, Alexa turned heel under Uncle Howdy's influence. Many suspected the duo to reunite. However, it didn't happen, and both were eventually off television before WrestleMania 39.

Alexa Bliss recently teased a return to WWE

A few years ago, Alexa Bliss received her major break in the Stamford-based promotion when she joined WWE's main roster. She immediately captured titles across both brands and entered hot feuds in the company in the coming years.

After spending a while in the tag team division, Alexa crossed paths with Bray Wyatt, and the two became a formidable duo. The Goddess continued on the deranged path after betraying Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Later, she returned to WWE as Little Miss Bliss on Monday Night RAW. After coming in contact with Uncle Howdy, Bliss turned towards the dark side and feuded with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Her last in-ring appearance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble, where she failed to dethrone Belair.

Alexa has been heavily rumored to return to television, and the 33-year-old recently posted a cryptic GIF on her X (Twitter) account to fuel the speculations regarding her impending return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Many expected Bliss to return at SummerSlam in Ohio. However, the star was nowhere to be found. It'll be interesting to see if the former RAW Women's Champion returns to the company in the coming weeks.

