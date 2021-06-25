Alexa Bliss sends a heartfelt message to recently released WWE Superstar

Monday Night RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has taken to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to recently released WWE Superstar Westin Blake, formerly known as Wesley Blake.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Westin Blake. During the conversation, the former WWE star was full of praise for Alexa Bliss. Blake worked with Bliss during their time in NXT when he used to team up with Murphy.

Now, Alexa Bliss has responded to the kind words from Westin Blake. She has sent a heartfelt message to the former WWE Superstar stating that she had a great time working with him. She added that she can't wait to see what Blake does next.

"Awww thank you @TheWestinBlake !!! You’re seriously the best ! Loved BAMF &seriously was some of the most fun I’ve ever had . Your talent is beyond words & I can’t wait to see what you do next! Ps. If u need anyone to straighten your hair before matches I still got u," wrote Alexa Bliss in her tweet.

Awww thank you @TheWestinBlake !!! You’re seriously the best ! Loved BAMF &seriously was some of the most fun I’ve ever had . Your talent is beyond words & I can’t wait to see what you do next! Ps. If u need anyone to straighten your hair before matches I still got u 😉 https://t.co/kKRTREgyZC — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2021

What did Westin Blake say about Alexa Bliss?

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Westin Blake showered praise on Alexa Bliss. He mentioned how Bliss has excelled in every role and gimmick that WWE has given her starting from her time in NXT.

"I think she's absolutely killing it. When I first met Alexa way back in NXT, just to see her transformation from when she was like the sparkle princess all the way to what she's doing now. That girl, anything they've given her, she's just knocked out of the park," said Westin Blake.

This week, Sportskeeda Wrestling caught up with Westin Blake! The former #WWE Superstar discussed teaming up with @BaronCorbinWWE, a potential return to #WWENXT, @TommyEnd, his dream opponents, and more.



Catch @rdore2000's interview with @TheWestinBlake: https://t.co/3kfhRt4diz pic.twitter.com/59NMasEDen — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 23, 2021

Blake also spoke about Bliss' recent storyline with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He claimed that he was blown away by her performance.

"She went up to the main roster and she's just been crushing every opportunity that's coming her way. I'm absolutely proud of her. She's done very well with whatever she's given. With the stuff that she's done with Bray and The Fiend, I'm blown away about Bray and Alexa with what their performances have been. So, I have nothing but great things to say about Alexa's career and how she's doing," said Westin Blake.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss qualified for this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She surely is one of the favorites to win the match. As for Westin Blake, it is to be seen where does the talented star goes next.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Kaushik Das