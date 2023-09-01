Alexa Bliss sends heartfelt wish to current AEW star

Alexa Bliss recently sent her heartfelt wishes to a current AEW star for her birthday.

Athena first signed with the WWE under the ring name Ember Moon. She quickly rose to prominence and became one of the top women on the roster. She even won the NXT Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship.

However, her time on the main roster is best forgotten. After floundering on the main roster for a couple of years, she was released from the company in 2021. Following this, she went to AEW and Ring of Honor, where she is the current ROH Women's World Champion.

Athena celebrated her birthday on August 31. On this occasion, Alexa Bliss sent her heartfelt wishes for the AEW star.

"Happy birthday @athenapalmer_fg Stanley loves you lol," she wrote.

Alexa Bliss paid an emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

Last week, the WWE Universe was shocked to learn that Bray Wyatt had passed away. He had been absent from WWE television since before WrestleMania due to a life-threatening illness.

It was reported that Wyatt suffered a heart attack and passed. Tributes have poured in for the former Universal Champion since the news broke. Alexa Bliss paid a beautiful tribute to Wyatt.

"I was planning on attending tonight's SmackDown, but unfortunately with the last-minute flight options, it wasn't really possible to get me there in time before the show ended."

She continued:

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham."

Bliss has also been absent from WWE television due to her pregnancy. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for her.

What did you make of Alexa Bliss' tribute to Bray Wyatt?